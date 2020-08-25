Letter to the Editor — Aug. 25, 2020

Dear editor,

For the past year Humanities Kansas has had the pleasure of working with Daniel Kays at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to bring the Smithsonian traveling exhibition, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” to Iola.

“Crossroads” sparks fresh thinking and new conversations about the future of rural communities. The exhibition will be on display at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center from Aug. 29 through Oct. 11.