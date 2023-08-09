Letter to the editor – Aug. 9, 2023

Dear editor:

As we work this summer to finalize the budget for 2024, the Allen County Commission continues to be mindful of the property tax burden being placed on our fellow citizens. To help ease that burden we strive to make good decisions for our community, including passing a spending plan that meets our collective needs and values. Each year, the Commission must weigh competing costs against perceived benefits as it adopts a budget that we believe is in Allen County’s best interest.

One tool that could be used to help stabilize local property taxes, but county commissions have not been able to use for twenty years due to the Legislature’s snubbing of a state law, is the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction fund or LAVTR.