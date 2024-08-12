Letter to the editor – August 12, 2024

Dear editor,

This week, legions of Red Devils, both new and returning, are descending on Iola and Allen County as over 150 students move into the residence halls Allen Community College.

They represent just over half of all the students we’ll have joining us for the fall semester, as the others are already here as early athletes.

They all bring their lived experiences, identities, and cultures. When they leave, I hope they take a little bit of Iola and Allen County with them because they have engaged with and have been engaged by our community.

Many of the 350-plus students attending ACC come from communities unlike ours, whether from another county, state, or country.

Some may need our help to understand what we take as simple. Over time, they will learn about the Iola and Allen County way of life.

Please join me in welcoming them over the coming weeks and months.

Many are involved in athletics, fine arts, or other activities and would love to see you in the stands, seats, or crowd. Some even enjoy going to local events, like high school football games, Farm-City Days, and the productions at the Bowlus.

Community can be as simple as saying “hi” and introducing yourself or as complex as putting on a significant event.

This past Tuesday, Allen hosted its inaugural National Night Out to build community relations with local law enforcement and some community organizations. To say it was successful is an understatement. We saw 130-plus students and 50-plus community members including Allen County Sheriff Deputies, Iola Police officers, Rotarians, and Kiwanians enjoy music, food, games.

For the official two hours of the event and several hours after, you could see folks interacting with barely a cell phone in sight. That in itself is a rare sight to see.

In the few days after the event, I’ve had students and community members reach out about how much they enjoyed it. We’re already starting a plan for next year to continue building the relationships with the National Night Out event’s purpose and expand upon it.

I hope you’ll join me and many others in opening your hearts and minds to the over 350 students who plan to be on Iola’s campus this fall. They spend just nine months out of the year with us but leave a lasting impact on so many. And just like my students, I hope to see you in the crowd some day.

With Allen pride, Josiah D. D’Albini, director of student life, Allen Community College