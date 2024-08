Dear editor,

I have known Anthony Maness for over 30 years as a youngster and a family man.

During that time, I have found him to be trustworthy, reliable, and faithful. Anthony is committed to doing a good job, and he has the desire to help others succeed.

I am confident he will strive to do what he says and serve the public as best as he possibly can as Allen County Sheriff.

I urge you to vote for Maness in Tuesday’s election.

Sincerely,

Joe Francis,

Humboldt, Kan.