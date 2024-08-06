Letter to the editor – August 6, 2024

Dear editor,

We want to thank all of the staff, nurses and doctors at our little hospital here in Allen County.

I know that there is a lot they cannot do, but we are so lucky to have a hospital here.

My wife and I have had some health problems this year. I have had problems that needed care right away. I am now on the road to recovery and owe it all to a doctor here in our hospital.

My wife and I think she is an angel from Heaven and we are very lucky to have her here in our hospital.

Thank you Dr. Megan Morriss. You are a great doctor and a caring person. Thank you for helping us in our time of need.

Also, we have a wonderful family doctor in Dr. Brian Neely and his staff. He is always there for us when we need him.

Sincerely,

Mr. and Mrs. Terry J. Johnson, Iola, Kan.