Letter to the editor – Dec. 27, 2023

Dear editor,

With the Kansas Legislature’s 2024 session set to begin in two weeks, I encourage readers to ask our state lawmakers and governor’s office to reinstate Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction (LAVTR) Fund payments to local governments and restore a partnership started nearly a century ago and broken by the Legislature 20 years ago.

This time-tested partnership — started in 1937 and cancelled in 2003 — provides dollar for dollar reductions in property tax bills for county taxpayers. It is collected from sales taxes paid locally, and the partnership called for the monies to be sent to the state but returned to local governments based on a formula derived from population and valuation of local taxing entities.