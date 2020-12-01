Letter to the editor — December 1, 2020

Dear editor,
I enjoyed the letter about “Pass It On” recently in the paper. This is just one of many examples of the kindness of the people in Iola area.
It is so true, when one remembers, “A person may not always remember what you said or did; but they will always remember how you made them feel.”
