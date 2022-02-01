 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Letter to the editor – Feb. 1, 2022

Dear editor,

I am writing in support of rezoning the area on North Walnut to allow the old Arkhaven site to be converted into 51 one- and two-bedroom apartments.  

I attended the zoning meeting on Jan. 18 and heard the statements from some of the residents of the area and understand their concerns.  However, the only one that I thought merits any real consideration is how the increased traffic might be mitigated. I think that with planning by city officials, the “traffic problem” could be moderated.

