Letter to the editor – February 12, 2022

Dear editor,
The Iola City Council will soon vote on the future of the old Arkhaven Nursing Home. Like many times in the past, the decision is not an easy one. Anytime your friends, family, and neighbors are passionately opposed to something, it is natural to be inclined to join them.
This would be a permanent change but still a change that comes with many unknowns. As humans, we are wired to fear change, especially when that change is close to home. Although the anxiety in this decision is normal, I want to urge the council to try to make this decision with a clear head, removing the emotion from the situation.
Facts at hand:
We have an old building that has been in decline for many years, getting worse every single day. It’s not only an eyesore but also a liability to this community. A vote against rezoning will guarantee the same course for the future.
We have a private sector businessman willing to invest his own money in revitalizing the building so that it can once again be an asset to our community. An asset that could be a nice, safe, and comfortable home for people in our community.
There is currently a housing shortage in the Iola area. Adding housing units has been considered by many to be a number-one priority for the future of Iola. This project could add 50+ units, which is something we have not experienced for many years.
This is not a question of whether the developer’s plan meets our city regulations. There will be requirements for the developer to comply with after this zoning decision. If he is not willing to comply, our city government has many backstops in place to address them.
This is not a question of tax dollars funding private projects. They have not asked for incentives or other hand-outs.
I believe the neighbors in the Walnut addition acknowledge these facts to be true. The reason for the opposition is that it’s easier to see an old building continue to decline than to accept change when it’s this close to their home. Their feelings are understandable and normal, but as a council I want to encourage you to remove the emotion from the situation and have the courage to make the right decision here. Change can be scary, but what is more scary is allowing fear to stop our chance of progressing.
As a city council, you’ve done a great job listening to the citizens but now it is time to represent the entire community and pass the rezoning request. The facts and majority are overwhelmingly in favor of rezoning.
Rooting for my hometown!
Ryan Sparks
