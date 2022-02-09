Letter to the editor – February 9, 2022

Dear editor,
I agree with the previous letters to the editor published in the Register that the old Arkhaven Nursing Home should be voted for rezoning to R-2 at the Feb. 14 city council meeting.
We need this housing for the future growth of Iola.
I believe the public greater good overrides personal complaints of the residents of that area of Iola. In fact, I have felt this way for quite a while.
Here is a quote from a letter I wrote to the editor that was published on April 25, 2017: “The former Guest Home Estates on North Walnut Street is slowly falling into disrepair. Could these be remodeled and turned into low-income apartments? The building seems to be structurally sound.”
I had in mind income-based rents, but these proposed today are market-based. In any case, we still need what Mr. Rocky Meo of Meo Development is offering.
I would hope that a legally binding contract would be written for Meo Developments to sign for what would cover possible loopholes to protect the city of Iola.
I still feel we need to continue to pursue a plan through Thrive to replace the many houses that have been condemned and torn down in Iola and around the county over the years.
Sincerely,
Paul Zirjacks,
Iola, Kan.
