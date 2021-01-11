Letter to the editor — January 11, 2021

President Donald Trump’s incitement of a mob attack on the Capitol is reason enough for him to be forced from office before Jan. 20 — whether via the 25th Amendment, another impeachment or some other means.

Yet, even as Americans grapple with horrific images of invaders storming our seat of government, there is another urgent reason to ensure Trump is held accountable.

The scenes of pillage at the Capitol have frightened our allies, and delighted our adversaries. The former fear for the survival of U.S. democracy. The latter see Trump’s madness as proof America is on the rocks, which makes them more eager to test us.