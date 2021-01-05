Letter to the editor — January 5, 2021

Dear editor,
In reference to Steve Strickler’s letter in the Dec. 23, 2020, edition of the Iola Register, I agree with you, Steve.
It looks like the so-called Republicans need to change the name of their party to the Trump Party. The Trumpers in the Senate had their chance to get rid of this Hitler-like dictator during the impeachment hearings. They chose not to, so they got what they deserved.
