Letter to the editor — January 5, 2021

Dear editor,

In reference to Steve Strickler’s letter in the Dec. 23, 2020, edition of the Iola Register, I agree with you, Steve.

It looks like the so-called Republicans need to change the name of their party to the Trump Party. The Trumpers in the Senate had their chance to get rid of this Hitler-like dictator during the impeachment hearings. They chose not to, so they got what they deserved.