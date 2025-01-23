Letter to the editor – January 23, 2025

Dear editor,

I recently found myself reading the latest discussion about public notices in Allen County. As someone who doesn’t reside in Allen County full-time, I value the Iola Register’s efforts to keep its readers informed.

One comment made by a Commissioner particularly frustrated me: the suggestion that the Register could continue publishing notices without financial support from the county.

As a statewide community organizer, I’ve worked with other local newspapers across Kansas. None compare to the outreach and professionalism of the Iola Register.

During the 2024 November Election, I encountered numerous issues with other newspapers — my volunteers had to send multiple emails and make repeated calls just to get their letters to the editor published in their weekly editions.

In contrast, the Register has always been responsive, timely, and open to a range of bipartisan opinions in a daily format — one of fewer than 30 local papers in the state that still maintain this frequency.

In addition to what sets the Register apart is its dual commitment to tradition and innovation.

They continue to provide physical paper deliveries while adapting to modern times by offering online alternatives, email and text updates, and even hosting podcasts.

These efforts are invaluable to people like me who live outside the area but want to stay connected to the issues affecting my home community and my family still living there.

All this to say: Suggesting that the Register should shoulder this responsibility without support undermines their ability to continue serving the community so effectively.

If anything, Allen County should recognize the Register’s century-and-a-half long contributions and ensure its partnership continues for the benefit of all residents of the county.

Thank you to the Iola Register for the vital role you play in keeping the public informed. Your dedication does not go unnoticed.

Sincerely,

Allie Utley, former Iolan, Overland Park, Kan.