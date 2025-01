Dear Editor,

Thanks for pushing the issue of an “official” newspaper of the county.

If these public notices were not published in the Register, I’d never see them, as I read only the Register.

Will all Saturday issues contain no puzzles? By the way, the new comics are not very entertaining.

— Karan Bailey,

Iola, Kan.

Editor’s note: We apologize for omitting Saturday’s crossword and Sudoku puzzles. It was a mistake, and rest assured, nothing permanent.