Letter to the editor — January 5, 2021

Dear editor,
With the Coronavirus and the setbacks that affected many in 2020, I want to thank all of those who took time to help with the annual Salvation Army Kettle Drive.
I thank Lonnie Larson and the Iola Kiwanis Club for their continued participation in seeing that there are Red Kettle bell ringers. Thank you to WalMart for letting us set it up at your location.
