Letter to the editor – July 18, 2022

Dear editor,

I am writing to discuss my view on the Value Them Both Amendment. I am voting “Yes” for the amendment. I will discuss part of the reason why in the letter. I have very many different reasons to vote the way I do, including religion and moral beliefs, but as those do not pertain to all of your readers, I thought I would stick to just science and logic for this letter.

The Value Them Both Amendment will put the laws back to how they were before the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that there was a right for a woman to have an abortion in Kansas in 2019. Since that time they have overturned the ruling that banned live dismemberment abortion and the clinic safety, sanitation, and inspection law. If you would like to see a video or photos of a dismemberment abortion you can visit abortionno.org.