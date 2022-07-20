 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Letter to the editor – July 20, 2022

Dear editor,

Jim Porter is running for re-election to the District 9 seat on the Kansas Board of Education. He has served on this board for the past eight years. During this time, he has worked diligently to serve the needs of all  students. He has chaired task forces to address dificult issues with safety interventnion, dyslexia and transitition of special education students into adulthood. He has always been receptive to parents’ concerns and supportive of transparency for Kansas education.

His lifelong commitment and leadership in education as teacher, principal, superintendent of schools and state board member make him the best choice for the job.

