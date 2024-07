Dear editor,

I’m not 84 and “don’t get around much anymore” — as the old song says.

I take advantage of Thrive’s transportation service on a regular basis. Most recently we went through downtown Iola.

What a delight to see the improved storefronts and the absolutely beautiful murals. With something so lovely I have to express my appreciation to “whoever” shared their very special gift for all to see.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Sharon McCauley,

Moran, Kan.