Letter to the editor – July 3, 2024

Dear editor,

Is it too late to remind the citizens of the United States that we do not have a two-party system for electing officials?

The Democrats and Republicans work very hard to convince people they are the only parties of choice.

Why don’t we know of the others? Money. It’s been a while since we elected a president that was not a millionaire, but it’s been done. That was back in the days when people voted for a person, not a party.

The system is rigged. Unless a party has had a “showing” in a previous election or has wealthy sponsors, they can’t even get their candidate to the debates.

Libertarian, Forward Party, Independent Party of Oregon, Vermont Progressive all have members in state legislatures affiliated with them. And there are many parties without representation in state legislatures.

Check out the possibilities. You aren’t stuck with Trump or Biden.

There are a lot of people who would like to be president of the United States. Qualified people. People who answer questions. People who are true patriots.

— Karan P. Bailey,

Iola, Kan.