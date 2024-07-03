 | Wed, Jul 03, 2024
Letter to the editor – July 3, 2024

Dear editor,

My younger brother Phil Churning committed suicide while incarcerated at the Allen County Jail. 

He told corrections officers several times he was depressed and needed to get in touch with mental health. They told him they couldn’t help him because they had no one there to help him. 

He killed himself on June 24, 2024. The KBI is getting an autopsy done.

I think there should be people held accountable for this incident. It should have never happened. He was asking for help and they refused him help.

William Churning,

Topeka, Kan.

