Letter to the editor – July 31, 2024

Dear editor,

I am writing to endorse Sheriff Murphy for re-election. I am a 32-year veteran of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, having served the last 12 years as the associate director.

I worked closely with Sheriff Murphy for 30 of those years. I can confidently say that Sheriff Murphy is an exceptional law enforcement leader who has consistently demonstrated integrity, loyalty, and leadership.

Having collaborated with Sheriff Murphy on various cases, I have personally seen his dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of Allen County residents. His collaborative approach and his willingness to cooperate with others have been pivotal in solving cases and bringing criminals to justice.

Sheriff Murphy has shown a deep commitment to the next generation of law enforcement professionals by providing them with mentorship and support. His dedication to the success of others reflects his genuine passion for enhancing the law enforcement community.

Sheriff Murphy’s outstanding reputation as a dedicated and effective leader has garnered the respect and confidence of his peers statewide. His leadership abilities and pursuit of excellence have made him an asset to various statewide organizations, where he has represented Allen County with honor and integrity.

Allen County has greatly benefited from Sheriff Murphy’s expertise, insights, and proactive approach to addressing law enforcement issues on a broader scale. His active involvement in external leadership positions has provided Allen County with a powerful influence in shaping policies and strategies that impact the entire state. For example, his involvement in pilot projects utilizing advanced narcotics testing equipment led to positive changes to Kansas law that aid in the prosecution of drug offenders while reducing the risks faced by police officers when handling dangerous substances.

Again, I know Sheriff Murphy. I would trust him with my life and with the lives of my grandchildren. He has always been there when I’ve needed him, just as he has for the citizens of Allen County. I enthusiastically endorse him for re-election and encourage Allen County residents to rally behind his candidacy. He is a proven leader who consistently shows his dedication to maintaining the safety of our communities.

Sincerely,

David Hutchings

Topeka, Kan.