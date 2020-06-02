Letter to the editor, June 2, 2020

Dear editor,

I am proud to be an American. Though this country is far from perfect, we enjoy freedoms here that are not allowed in a lot of other countries. We enjoy these freedoms because of the women and men in our military. These brave individuals have sacrificed their time, and many times their lives, so that we may continue to enjoy these freedoms.

When these patriots return to the U.S., they should not want for anything. They have given some of the best years of their lives to defend the rest of us; and they did this because they were proud of their country — not because they had to. They should be afforded the best medical care possible with no cost to them. They should be afforded a home with all the amenities without having to worry about cost.