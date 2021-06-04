 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Letter to the editor – June 4, 2021

Dear editor,

In my lifetime, I have seen and visited many wonderful places, carnivals, large and small, the Arch of St. Louis was a sight to behold, looking down at the people from the top. I never thought I would make it there, but, with much encouragement from friends I did.  

I have seen many elderly wracked by the pain of age who are able to smile and joke right through it. I have seen grown children cry and tell their parents, it’s OK, we know you will be watching from above.  

