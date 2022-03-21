Letter to the editor – March 21, 2022

Dear editor,

The Sunflower State is known for many things — world-class barbecue, the invention of basketball, rolling wheat fields, and the home of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. In honor of National Kansas Day this month, we should add another proud accomplishment to the list: our renewable energy leadership. Kansas was recently ranked third nationwide for the share of electricity generated from renewable energy, indicating the incredible value clean power brings to our state.

My role as an operations manager at EDP Renewables North America’s Prairie Queen Wind Farm is a testament to the economic success renewable energy projects bring to our communities. Prairie Queen has generated enough energy to power 54,000 Kansan homes, providing significant economic benefits to the community in the form of job creation and landowner payments.