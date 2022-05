Dear editor,

On Dec. 15, 1791, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving citizens the right to own and bear arms.

When written, the only long guns available were smooth-bore muskets that generally fired lead balls as large as good-sized marbles. They were notoriously inaccurate. That’s why warfare with such weapons involved opponents forming long lines facing each other and firing volleys, with hopes of a lead ball straying into a body.