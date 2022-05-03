Letter to the editor – May 3, 2022

Dear editor,

I haven’t had time to study the government’s recently instituted disinformation board thoroughly, although it does remind me a bit of a couple of George Orwell standards: big brother is watching and all animals are created equal, but some are more equal than others.

I understand that watching over social media might be an advantage, as long as it were non-partisan, but how does that square with the First Amendment? And how can an agency of small numbers (according to a White House remark) read the millions of items that originate each day in cyber space? Unless, to disadvantage, the process is targeted.