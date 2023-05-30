Letter to the editor – May 30, 2023

Dear editor,

All too often I hear disparaging comments about those who work in the public sector whose tasks are to make our day-to-day lives better. One remark, in my rural area, I hear too often is that county roads are not kept in good condition.

My experiences don’t support those complaints. I don’t know whose road-maintaining responsibilities include south of Humboldt, particularly southeast of town where I spend much of my time, but I want to commend them for their efforts in keeping the roads smooth and easy to travel.