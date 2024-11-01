 | Fri, Nov 01, 2024
Letter to the editor – November 1, 2024

Dear Editor, 

On July 31, 2024, before 9 a.m., I fell at my home and broke both bones in my right leg right below the knee cap.  I was transported to the Iola hospital by the local ambulance service.  

I had to wait until 4:30 p.m. that afternoon for a contracted ambulance service from Topeka to come pick me up from the Iola hospital to take me to  St. Luke’s Trauma Center in Topeka.  

I don’t understand why I had to wait so long for another ambulance service instead of the local ambulance being able to take me to Topeka. 

 I am voting ‘No’ on the proposal. Too many people in Allen County are living paycheck to paycheck; it’s not fair to ask them to pay more.

Susie Jackman,

Iola, Kan.

