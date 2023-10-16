Letter to the editor – Oct. 16, 2023

Dear editor,

Today, as I gathered up my carefully cleaned and sorted recycle items, I drove 14 miles to the Allen County Recycling center in Iola to discover that it is no longer open, due to needing some funding.

Now I face the following decisions: Drive 29 miles north to Garnett recycling or 56 miles southwest to Fredonia recycling; both smaller cities than Iola that manage to maintain recycling centers. Or should I drive 8 miles to add to the load at the Allen County dump. Or, last choice, I could take the items home to dispose of them in a burn barrel and add toxins to the air we breathe.