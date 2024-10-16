Letter to the editor – October 16, 2024

Dear editor,

I’m writing this as a concerned Republican of 40-plus years. I’ve never voted for a Democrat for president in life, but this year is different. When the “best” person we could find to represent our party is a convicted felon awaiting sentencing — one who touts violence and retribution for not supporting him — our choice is simple. Supporting a person who relies on such talk and fearmongering is un-American.

I don’t believe former President Donald Trump has ever admitted or apologized for any of his wrongdoings or offenses to anyone in his life. Character counts, and he only shows bad character — always deriding anyone that disagrees, calling them names and belittling their contributions.

At some point a person should take responsibility for their actions. He is a bully, and if he was in school, he would be suspended. He fails to answer any substantial question by changing the subject, claiming how it would never happen if he was president, but he cannot explain how — it’s just going to be “bigger, better, huge.” (I interpret this response and “concept of a plan” as a failure.)

Republicans should be careful in deriding the KU professor for his statements. While I don’t support violence, he was only emulating our 45th President and current nominee for president. We probably shouldn’t throw stones that affect people’s lives if we allow our presidential candidate to do the same. Shame on us for not holding our candidate to the same standard.

I grew up in the Midwest where a handshake is a commitment and seals trust. You can’t trust this man with a legal contract, let alone a handshake. How can you trust a person who has proven himself over and over to be untrustworthy?

I think it’s time that Kansas becomes relevant in this election and turns into a blue state. If we can elect a Democratic governor and protect the right for a person to choose what’s right for their body, we can help elect a president with character and morals in Kamala Harris.

In the Midwest, we need to be electing representatives who aren’t riding Trump’s coattails. We need to be electing individuals who work together to find compromise and solutions — working on OUR behalf and interests, not his. While the impression of the Midwest is that it’s “red,” in truth we are purple — we represent the middle ground for solving problems and finding solutions. This year, we need to lean more blue to have leadership that we can respect and follow.

Diehard Trump supporters’ minds won’t be changed, so we must encourage everyone who tends not to vote because they believe “their vote doesn’t matter in Kansas” to vote. It DOES matter. We have an opportunity to make things better. Our economy is recovering from the pandemic and responding like it’s supposed to with the controls and people in place to solve these problems. You don’t turn problems like this around overnight — it takes years. We are on the right path with low unemployment, inflation is falling and salaries are rising.

I’m signing this as a Concerned Republican Businessperson because I don’t want my employees to have to defend my opinions, face threats, or lose their employment because my business is blackballed by a minority of extremists. In today’s politics, that is what happens to people who disagree or encourage opposition to their agenda. It’s time to return to civil discourse and bipartisan cooperation for the good of the country.

Thank you,

A Concerned Republican,

Iola, Kan.