Letter to the editor – October 24, 2022

Dear editor,

I am writing in support of Democrat Alana Cloutier for Kansas 9th District House seat. Alana is a relative newcomer to Humboldt but she and her husband, Paul, have jumped into the community with both feet. Paul holds a seat on the city council and will soon open his new downtown business. Alana has been very involved in the civics of the community, from hosting events to get people registered to vote to actually running for this seat two years ago against Kent Thompson.

Alana is not afraid to face the hard subjects in Kansas. She is more than willing to discuss the issues that face rural communities: lack of housing and child care, not enough support for teachers and education staff (including lack of fully funding special education), affordable healthcare and keeping our clinics and hospitals open and accessible to everyone, starting and supporting small businesses.