Letter to the editor – October 27, 2023

Dear editor,

For many years, I’ve been going to the council meetings almost every time, so I feel like I know really good council members. For years, many of the council members were men, but Nancy Mechling was one that was fantastic, and later, we had Nancy Ford and Beverly Franklin.

But over the last couple of years, I’ve listened and watched Joelle Shallah and Kim Peterson sit in the council seats. They are like the women I just mentioned, and they are good for our city. Both ask questions when they want more information, and if they don’t like the answer, they keep questioning.