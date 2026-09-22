Letter to the editor – Sept. 23, 2026

Dear editor,

Life Chain is scheduled on the south side of the courthouse square from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 to advocate for life.

Those wishing to join can meet at the corner of Jefferson and Madison in Iola at 1:45. Signs will be provided along the trafficway.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the federal level in 2022, Kansas voters decided later that year to keep abortions legal up until 22 weeks, while many states changed laws to support the federal law change. As a result, Kansas has become a destination state for abortions.

Nearly 20,000…