Letter to the editor — Sept. 29, 2020

I am a born and raised Kansas Republican who strongly supports and will vote for Barbara Bollier to represent us in the U.S. Senate. Unlike her opponent, she takes time to listen, think and seek out facts.

Barbara has the Kansas values of Ike Eisenhower, Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum who also respected and worked well with all of their colleagues — regardless of political party.

I have seen her effective leadership for many years. While I served on the State Board of Education, Barbara was the only Kansas legislator who took time to come to our meetings to listen and learn.