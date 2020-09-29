Letter to the editor — Sept. 29, 2020

I am a born and raised Kansas Republican who strongly supports and will vote for Barbara Bollier to represent us in the U.S. Senate. Unlike her opponent, she takes time to listen, think and seek out facts.
Barbara has the Kansas values of Ike Eisenhower, Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum who also respected and worked well with all of their colleagues — regardless of political party.
I have seen her effective leadership for many years. While I served on the State Board of Education, Barbara was the only Kansas legislator who took time to come to our meetings to listen and learn.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives