Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor — Sept. 30, 2020

Dear editor,

As chairs of our respective county political parties we would like to take this opportunity to encourage all Allen County voters and citizens to participate in this year’s election with a spirit of respect and patriotism. 

Please respect the property and views of those with whom you disagree. Take this as an opportunity for a meaningful exchange of ideas and an opportunity for meaningful discussions.

Related
August 2, 2019
March 22, 2019
September 20, 2018
August 8, 2011
Trending