Letter to the editor – March 1, 2024

Dear editor,

The Founding Fathers often are dismissed as having had no foresight in regard to today when constitutional issues and dreadful occurrences take center stage. “Times today are much different in many respects,” their detractors are wont to say. How could they have known what the U.S. or any part of the world for that matter would be like today — airplanes and dresses that don’t cover a woman’s ankles, for goodness sake. Those bright and caring individuals risked life and limb to sever what would become the United States from the yoke of English rule, even though many preferred taking orders from wig-wearing leaders in London.

Those who put ink quill to the Constitution were certain to have known that life would change in years to come. Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, the Adamses, et al, were not pedestrian fools.

Consequently, what I read in a Washington Post editorial a few days ago impressed me much as I often hold my nose while following what is occurring in the run-up to the fall elections.