Like a Greek God, Trump trips on pride

Even the most credulous MAGA militant can’t claim that Trump is being misquoted in relation to COVID-19. The only defense Trump has offered is that when he downplayed the virus’ danger, he was lying in the public interest, because he didn’t want to create panic.

By

Opinion

September 15, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Photo by (Abaca Press/Pool/TNS)

WASHINGTON — To the ancient Greeks, hubris was the crime of arrogance — an offense against common decency and an insult to the gods.

Their myths included a goddess named Nemesis whose job was to punish the prideful. She lured Narcissus, vainest of men, to a pool where he fell in love with his reflection and drowned.

No character in myth ever tempted Nemesis as ardently as President Donald Trump courted Bob Woodward, journalism’s longtime humbler of presidents.

