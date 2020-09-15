Like a Greek God, Trump trips on pride

WASHINGTON — To the ancient Greeks, hubris was the crime of arrogance — an offense against common decency and an insult to the gods.

Their myths included a goddess named Nemesis whose job was to punish the prideful. She lured Narcissus, vainest of men, to a pool where he fell in love with his reflection and drowned.

No character in myth ever tempted Nemesis as ardently as President Donald Trump courted Bob Woodward, journalism’s longtime humbler of presidents.