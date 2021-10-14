Liz Cheney’s impossible choice

Rep. Liz Cheney has long been one of the most conservative members of Congress, but her vote to impeach President Trump for his actions leading to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol have many of her fellow Republicans angry. Which begs the question: should Cheney follow her Constitutional oath while in Washington, or should she follow the wishes of her constituents.

Questions like which came first, the chicken or the egg, are irrelevant because they’re unanswerable (although for the record, scientists come down on the side of the egg.) Here is a more relevant and important question. Which comes first for members of Congress: their oath to the Constitution or the demands of their constituents?

The Washington Post’s David Montgomery recently touched on that latter question in an article, “What Wyoming Really Thinks of Liz Cheney.” The author traveled 2,100 miles across Wyoming and spoke with voters about their thoughts on their Republican congresswoman, Liz Cheney. Wyoming has an at-large congressional district, which is the sole congressional district for the state. It is the third-largest congressional district in the United States in terms of square mileage. Wyoming registered a population of 576,851 in the 2020 census, making it the least-populated state in the country. Cheney represents them all.

She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney had voted against the first impeachment, in 2019, over Trump’s apparent bid to extort the president of Ukraine. Cheney was stripped of her leadership position in the House GOP caucus after the second impeachment hearing for displaying disloyalty to Trump. Cheney was later appointed vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.