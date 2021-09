If local buy-in to Moran’s Marmaton Market doesn’t pick up, the store will likely close within the next 30-60 days, predicts manager Marilyn Logan.

“If just half the people in town would come in and spend $20 to $30 a week, that would make the difference in us being able to stay open,” she said Thursday.

In business since 2018, the cooperative grocery store has failed to gain local traction.