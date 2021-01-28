Menu Search Log in

Making the rounds: Vaccine envy

I have vaccine envy. There. I’ve confessed it. The thought of getting a COVID-19 vaccine makes me impatient, greedy, needy. I yearn for a vaccine the way some people want a mansion or a Tesla or Michelle Obama’s dresses.

By

Opinion

January 28, 2021 - 9:53 AM

A friend in California emailed a couple of days ago to say she was likely to get her first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

