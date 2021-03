Let’s check in with Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, our tour guide for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend.

“There is nothing humane about what we have going on right now at our southern border,” he tells us in a video shot in a helicopter, above the Rio Grande valley. The video includes pictures of what appear to be immigrants trying to cross the river.

Later, on the ground: “This is a crisis on the border. … It is absolutely a national security crisis.”