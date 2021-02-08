Medical marijuana worth a look

The jokes write themselves. Pot for all that ails you. Marijuanicaid.

But Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest proposal in the lengthy fight to expand the Medicaid program in Kansas is serious, and sensible besides. No doubt smarting from the failure of her compromise bill last year with (now-departed-from-Legislature) Sen. Jim Denning, Kelly has joined two popular proposals in this new offering.

The specifics are simple enough. Take the basic expansion proposal from last year, which would allow more than 150,000 low-income Kansans to receive health insurance coverage through the Medicaid program. Add to it, as a funding stream, legalized medical marijuana in Kansas.