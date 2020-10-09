Michigan governor a role model for facing down hate

As I watched Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, express her gratitude Thursday afternoon to law enforcement officers for arresting six men plotting to kidnap her and do her bodily harm, I marveled at her composure.

“When I put my hand on the Bible to take the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this.”

And that’s basically all she said about the panic she and her family of five must be experiencing.