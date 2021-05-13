 | Thu, May 13, 2021
Missed opportunities in Topeka

Other important laws passed this session with broad bipartisan support and the governor has signed them. Still, it’s time to pour a few out for lost opportunities.

Really, the first responders weren’t asking for much.

It was a surprise to me, as I imagine it was to many Kansas Reflector readers, that they weren’t already getting worker’s compensation benefits for PTSD.

“Kansas state law does not recognize PTSD as an eligible workman’s compensation claim. There are no job-related mental health benefits; care is only covered if an employee received a physical injury,” wrote Chrissy Bartel, president of the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association’s Peer Support Society, in a Reflector guest commentary back in early March.

