Missed opportunities in Topeka

Really, the first responders weren’t asking for much.

It was a surprise to me, as I imagine it was to many Kansas Reflector readers, that they weren’t already getting worker’s compensation benefits for PTSD.

“Kansas state law does not recognize PTSD as an eligible workman’s compensation claim. There are no job-related mental health benefits; care is only covered if an employee received a physical injury,” wrote Chrissy Bartel, president of the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association’s Peer Support Society, in a Reflector guest commentary back in early March.