Decked out in a hard hat and protective headphones, Gov. Laura Kelly took an extensive tour of Humboldt’s Monarch Cement plant Thursday morning.

Walter Wulf, CEO and chairman of the 113-year-old industry, served as host.

Though he no longer runs day-to-day operations, Wulf still has his finger on the company’s pulse and is very much involved in the decision-making required to keep the industry competitive.