Moran & Marshall have a legacy to uphold

Jerry and Roger, you’ve won the privilege to serve as one of 100 in a powerful legislative body.  Please, on behalf of all Kansans, use this position of power wisely and well.

December 11, 2020 - 12:45 PM

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran celebrated signing into law a measure designed to expand mental health services to veterans. Moran and U.S. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, introduced the reform package in March 2019 and President Donald Trump signed it Saturday. Photo by Kansas Reflector

Dear Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall,

As you anticipate serving in the 117th Congress and beyond, I’m asking you to think hard about why you have become a U.S. Senator, one of 100 members of the world’s most powerful legislative body.

The easy answers are (a) that Kansans overwhelming elected you and (b) that you want to do your best for the state. 

