My translator survived Mariupol’s hell

A columnist's encounter with a translator who has survived incessant attacks from Russia shares her story.

April 7, 2022 - 12:31 PM

Alina is one of the lucky ones. She’s not dead from starvation or a Russian bullet or missile in Mariupol.

The world is witnessing the horror of Russian war crimes in Ukraine — as revealed in Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the town near Kyiv. Yet the torture, executions, and casual killing of civilians in Bucha is only a fraction of the ongoing horrors in other besieged towns and cities such as Mariupol. There, in Alina’s home city, more than 100,000 desperate civilians are being prevented from leaving by Russian shelling.

Alina’s story reveals how tens of thousands of ordinary Ukrainians are confronting an occupation unlike anything Europeans have experienced since the Nazi invasions of World War II.

