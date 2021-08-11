Newton’s success won’t be because of Jerry Moran

We’ve written a good number of editorials about the exciting prospect of Newton becoming a passenger rail hub. The hope took a step forward Tuesday with the expected passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill through the Senate.

That bill would pay for the connection of the Southwest Chief and the Heartland Flyer, making Newton an important layover location and bringing the promise of economic benefit to the city’s downtown.

If the bill passes the House and becomes law, there will, no doubt, be a ribbon-cutting and celebration in Newton, with dignitaries galore crowing about how great it is.