Not all Senate seats created equal

By this Tuesday or Wednesday Kansans will likely have a new U.S. Senator. For most of the last century, we could simply assume that the state would elect the Republican nominee, especially if the candidate was the incumbent Representative from the Big First district, per Bob Dole, Pat Roberts, and Jerry Moran.

But 2020 has proven different, with the first truly competitive Democratic candidate emerging since Representative Bill Roy gave Senator Dole all he could handle in 1974.

The race between two physicians, Republican Representative Roger Marshall and Democratic state senator Barbara Bollier, remains too close to call, although a Bollier win would be regarded as significant upset. Still, all the major national handicappers have the race at “Leans [or Tilts] R,” which means that such a result might well occur.