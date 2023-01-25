Optimistic words amid dark undercurrents

Laura Kelly knows what works for the majority of Kansans.

She’s down to earth, plainspoken, and a temperamental and political moderate. Two successive tall Republican men have run against the diminutive Democrat, and each has paid a price for underestimating her political savvy.

So perhaps we should pay attention to what the governor said Tuesday night at her delayed State of the State address. No other statewide politician has a better sense of what Kansans want or how to deliver it to them. Her internal thermometer has been exquisitely calibrated to match the temperature of ordinary Kansans.